Tributes paid to "vivacious character" Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp who died in Greek wildfire

Tributes are being paid to Irish man Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp who died in wildfires in Greece.

He was on honeymoon with his wife, Zoe Holohan, in the coastal town of Mati near Athens when the fires erupted.

The couple were married last Thursday, before flying to Greece over the weekend.

They became separated trying to flee the wildfires on Monday .

Ms Holohan made it to a beach and was admitted to hospital with burns - however Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp had been missing since then.

The Government confirmed his death on Wednesday night.

Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp and Zoe Holohan | Image: Facebook

The Department of Foreign Affairs released a family statement: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of our family member, Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp.

"The families would respectfully appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve and as Zoe makes her recovery.

"Funeral arrangement will be announced at a later stage."

The committee of Blood Bikes East, with whom Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp volunteered, have paid tribute to him.

"We at Blood Bikes East are finding it difficult to come to terms with the loss of our friend and fellow volunteer, Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp.

"Brian was such a vivacious character with an ability to enter a room and see everyone and touch everyone with a smile.

"Brian didn’t believe in doing something half-heartidly, he reached out and embraced life with both arms and lived it to the full.

"And that was his approach to his volunteering with Blood Bikes East.

"Having joined Blood Bikes East, Brian quickly set to work by applying his unique management skills to improve the organisation, taking on the job of secretary and working with a close knit team to bring Blood Bikes East to what it is today.

Members of rescue team search a burned house in Mati, east of Athens after the deadliest wildfires to hit Greece in decades | Image: Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/Press Association Images

"Brian committed himself, to his work, to his volunteering but more importantly to those he chose as friends. It was more than a friendship, it was a bond.

"And from that bond there was love, love for Zoe his wife. Zoe was the centre of his life and she the centre of his.

"That was so plain to see at their wedding last Thursday.

"We are mindful of Zoes’ request for privacy and wish to respect that and in that context we wish to express our deepest condolences to Zoe, Brian’s immediate family and his friends who have lost a true friend."

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he was "deeply saddened" at the news, calling it "a terrible tragedy".

I am deeply saddened at confirmation of the death of an Irish citizen in Greece. This is such a terrible tragedy, my thoughts are with the families and friends who have requested privacy.

Officials at our Embassy in Athens will continue to provide every possible assistance. — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) July 25, 2018

The Dublin Fire Brigade also sent condolences to Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp's friends and family.

Our condolences to Brian's colleagues at @BloodBikesEast and his family & friends after the tragic fire in Greece ???? https://t.co/dAo4wUhMPS — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 25, 2018

At least 80 people have died in the flames, with over 200 injured and dozens missing.

