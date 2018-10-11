Trial of Italian man accused of attacking Irishman Sean Cox due to begin today

The trial of an Italian man accused of attacking and seriously injuring an Irishman outside Anfield before a Liverpool match is due to get underway today.

Sean Cox, from Dunboyne in Co Meath, suffered severe brain injuries when he was hit just minutes before the Liverpool v Roma Champions League game last April.

He spent weeks in a local hospital before he was transferred to Beaumont hospital in Dublin.

He was recently moved to the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire, where he's undergoing an intensive 12-week treatment plan.

Filippo Lombardi from Viale Antonio Ciamarra in Rome is charged with wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm on the 53-year-old married father of three.

It’s an offence that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The 21-year-old is due to stand trial before a judge and jury this morning.

It’s understood some of Mr Cox’s family members, including his wife Martina have travelled to Preston to watch proceedings.

His case was mentioned briefly yesterday, and a jury is due to be sworn in this morning to hear what’s expected to be a five-day trial.