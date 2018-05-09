Transport Committee visits schools and clubs concerned over proposed MetroLink route

TDs and senators have visited schools and sports clubs in Dublin who have expressed concerns about the proposed MetroLink route.

The 'preferred route' - which has not been finalised - for the new rail service would see it run between Swords and Sandyford, with Dublin Airport and the city centre among the key stops along the 26km route.

The proposals have faced particular criticism in the Glasnevin area, amid plans to take over a pitch at the Na Fianna GAA Club.

Local people say construction will be a big blow for the sporting life of the community.

Members of the Oireachtas Transport Committee today visited Na Fianna, as well as Home Farm Football Club, Scoil Chaitríona secondary school and Scoil Mobhí primary school.

Oireachtas Joint Committee visit NaFianna this morning to experience at first hand the cultural entity that is Na Fianna, grma as bhúr cuairt & tacaíocht #NaFiannaAbu #HeartOfTheCommunity pic.twitter.com/ITZlzCkjYW — CLG Na Fianna (@clgNaFianna) May 9, 2018

Transport Committee Chairman Fergus O’Dowd said: "It was an opportunity for Committee members to see first-hand the area where construction is proposed and the likely scale of the project to assess how it could affect communities on the planned route.

"While we recognise the importance of having a modern, efficient transport network, it is also important that we hear all voices so that the construction of vital infrastructure impacts as lightly as possible on the social and community fabric of the areas it is designed to serve.”

Members of the committee had previously met with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the National Transport Authority, as well as the schools and clubs, over the proposed route.

A public consultation into the MetroLink is currently under way, with submissions being accepted until Friday.