Tony O'Brien marks final day as HSE director-general

Today will be Tony O'Brien's last day as head of the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Mr O'Brien has confirmed he will resign as director-general in the wake of the Cervical Check scandal.

Anger welling around Leinster peaked last night, with two ministers openly calling for Mr O'Brien to go.

It came after documents showed HSE management were preparing media strategies in case this came to light two years ago.

Mr O'Brien has been put through the wringer by politicians this week, and admitted the scandal has hit him.

"Given that I started my own career in the public service, in Breast Check, the recent events are indeed a personal blow to me".

In his departing statement, Mr O'Brien said he will step down as of close of business Friday to avoid any further impact on the health service.

He admitted there were clear communication failures when it comes to telling women about the false negatives on their smear tests.

But Mr O'Brien said he is confident planned reviews will prove the worth of Cervical Check.

The Cabinet will consider if there should be any further responses at a meeting later.