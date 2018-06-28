Today was Ireland's hottest day since 1976

Irish Water has lowered night time water pressure in the Greater Dublin Area

Pictured are Heloisa Belarmino and Luiz Rodrigo Pereira enjoying the sunshine and hot weather along the Grand Canal in Dublin, 28-06-2018. Image: RollingNews

Met Éireann has confirmed that today was the hottest day in Ireland since 1976.

Temperatures reached a peak of 32 degrees at Shannon Airport today.

Forecaster Joanna Donnelly says it's record-breaking:

“We have got over 30C at several stations now across the country today and yesterday,” she said.

“We have gone over 30C I would say more times in the past two days - more widely  - than any time in the past ten years

“So it has been a hot spell – and it is not over yet.”

Irish Water has lowered night time water pressure in the Greater Dublin area to conserve supplies.

The utility say demand has reached unsustainable levels as the heatwave continues.

It's put additional strain on the system with 100 water supply schemes around the country at risk including Kilkenny, Longford, Athlone, Galway, Louth and Kerry.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are asking people to stay away from the Sally Gap and Glencree where Military Road has been closed to allow emergency services deal with gorse fires.

It comes as a code red forest fire warning remains in place - until at least tomorrow.

An Irish Air Corps helicopter has also been assisting Dublin Fire Brigade and Coillte teams battle a large forest fire in the Saggart area of County Dublin tonight.

The blaze broke out at the weekend but re-ignited this afternoon, and is currently affecting a large area of Lugg wood and Slade Valley.

Since Monday, crews have been battling four forest fires, 44 gorse fires, and 147 grass fires in Dublin and surrounding areas.


