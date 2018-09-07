Tánaiste insists "controversial" Trump is not a racist

The Tánaiste has said he does not believe the US President is a racist – even if he disagrees with many of his policies.

Simon Coveney was speaking at the Fine Gael think-in in Galway this morning.

He admitted the Government was taken a “little bit by surprise” by the announcement of President Trump’s visit to Ireland – but noted that it was always expected that he would visit at some stage.

“It will be controversial,” he said. “Everything Donald Trump does these days is controversial.”

“He is followed by an army of journalists and camera people.”

Racist

He also said he does not agree with former Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s assertions that President Trump is a racist.

“No I don’t say he is a racist but, as I have said before, I disagree with many of the policies that he advocates,” he said.

“That is unfortunate but it is the reality and the way mature politicians deal with these things is that they meet each other, they have disagreements and they explain each other’s positions.”

He said only one president since Ronald Reagan has failed to visit Ireland – and it would be “crazy” for the Government to refuse to facilitate the visit.

US President Donald Trump finishes his speech at a rally in Montana, 06-09-2018. Image: Susan Walsh/AP/Press Association Images

Treason

It comes as President Trump suggested the New York Times has “virtually” committed treason by publishing an anonymous op-ed from a senior White House staffer detailing how many senior officials are “working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

At a rally in Montana, President Trump told Fox News: “Number one, the Times should never have done that, because really what they’ve done is virtually, you know, it is treason.

“You could call it a lot of things.”

He also claimed that the writer must be “fairly low level” and could be a “deep state person.”

Addressing the rally, he said the article was "a horrible thing."

He said: "You look at the Washington Post or the New York Times - I can never get a good story.

"I mean, you look at this horrible thing that took place today. Is it subversion? Treason?

"It's a horrible thing.

"You know the good thing about that? Even liberals that hate me say: 'that's terrible what they did.'

"And it is - really terrible."

Border wall

He said his administration has already spent $3.2m on his plan to build a wall on the Mexican border, noting that voters must vote Republican in the November to get it over the line.

“If it was up to me, I would shut down government over border security,” he said.

“And I guess, if you get right down to it, it is up to me.

“But I don’t want to do anything that is going to hurt us or potentially hurt us because I have a feeling that the Republicans are going to do very well.”

Sexist

Back in Ireland meanwhile, former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald admitted that President Trump had made sexist comments in the past – but insisted that the Government has a responsibility to respect the office he holds.

She said the Government will use the visit to raise issues of concern with the US President.

“Clearly, we have heard sexist attitudes and comments from the president – but [...] in fact we do respect the office,” she said.

“We can make our point of view very clear on the issues that are of concern to people in relation to his presidency.

“There is no reason for us not to do that.”

President Trump is due to visit Ireland in the middle of November as part of a short European tour.

Details have yet to be officially released – however, it is expected he will arrive on the 12th and 13th after he visits Paris for Armistice Day.