Ticketmaster to shut down ticket reselling site Seatwave

Ticketmaster has announced that it is shutting down its ticket reselling sites.

No new events will be listed on the sites Seatwave or Get Me In! from today.

The decision comes ahead of legislation being planned here to tackle ticket touting.

The company has announced plans to launch a 'fan-to-fan' ticket exchange, where people will be able to buy or sell tickets at the original price or less.

The new service will be launched in October for Ireland and the UK, before being expanded to Europe next year.

In a statement, Ticketmaster said: "We’ve listened and we hear you: secondary sites just don’t cut it anymore and you’re tired of seeing others snap up tickets just to resell for a profit."

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock, who has been outspoken against ticket touting in recent years, suggested "Monday is off to a fairly flying start" with the news.

Seatwave has provoked significant controversy in Ireland, with tickets for sold-out concerts often appearing at inflated prices.

Last month, the Government agreed on legislation to tackle ticket touting, and are set to back an amended version of a bill put forward by Noel Rock and Stephen Donnelly.

The proposed law would ban the above-face value re-sale of tickets for events in designated venues with a capacity of 1,000 or over.

It would also ban the use of software to purchase tickets in excess of the number permitted by organisers.