Three men arrested over phone thefts in Dublin city centre

Three men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the theft of phones in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí in Pearse Street arrested the men on Tuesday afternoon.

The men - aged 43, 33 and 19 - were arrested on Dame Court after attempting to steal a wallet from a member of the public.

They were taken to Pearse Street Garda Station and have been charged in relation to a number of theft and fraud offences.

During the course of the arrests, a number of phones were seized.

Some of the stolen phones seized by Gardaí | Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are hoping to return these phones to their owners.

People are being asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01-666-9000 if they believe one of the phones is theirs.

The men are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later on Wednesday.