Three dead after shooting at hospital in Chicago

Three people - a police officer and two employees - have been killed in a shooting at a Chicago hospital.

The incident started with an argument in a car park outside Chicago's Mercy Hospital at around 3:30pm local time on Monday.

The suspected gunman is said to have shot his former partner - a doctor at the hospital - in the car park.

After being surrounded by police, the suspect fled into the hospital.

Inside, he is said to have shot and killed a pharmaceutical assistant as she stepped out of a lift.

A police officer, who has been named as Samuel Jimenez, was also killed by the gunman inside the building.

Authorities said the suspected gunman also died inside the hospital - with police noting that it was not immediately clear whether it was a result of being shot by police or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Praising Officer Jimenez, Chicago Police said: "His heroic actions saved countless lives.

"He ran toward danger. He ran toward those shots. He ran into fire. Selflessly."‬

Mayor Rahm Emanuel paid tribute to the fallen officer, saying it's a sad day for the city.

He observed: "This tears at the soul of our city. It is the face and the consequence of evil."

Chicago’s Superintendent of Police Eddie Johnson added that police officers at the scene saved "a lot of lives... because this guy was just shooting".