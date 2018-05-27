Thousands evacuated as fire engulfs Germany's largest amusement park

Thousands of people have been evacuated as a fire engulfed part of Germany's largest amusement park.

Nobody was hurt in the mass evacuation but seven firefighters were injured while trying to put out the blaze at Europa-Park, in the south western town of Rust.

The fire started early on Saturday evening in a storage building, and then moved to engulf and destroy the Pirates of Batavia boat ride.

A black column of smoke rises from the Europa-Park in Germany, 26-05-2018. Image: Joost Derijck/DPA/PA Images

Some 250 firefighters tackled the blaze, finally managing to extinguish it on Sunday morning.

Offenburg police said in a statement that the firefighters had been "lightly injured" but all had been able to leave hospital.

Most of the park has now reopened.

However, parts of the Dutch and Scandinavian-themed areas have been extensively damaged and remain closed.

Europa-Park's chief executive Michael Mack said on Twitter that it had been a "sad day" for the park.

He thanked emergency services and expressed his relief that none of the park's customers had been injured.

A sad day for #europapark thanks to all who help us to save our life's work! Can't express my feelings.Lost Batavia and Norway completely-but so far no person beeing hurt — Michael Mack (@MichaelMack) May 26, 2018

He also thanked everyone who made it possible to reopen parts of the park today.

Vielen Dank an die zahlreichen Hilfskräfte,die es möglich gemacht haben unseren geliebten @europa_park zu öffnen! — Michael Mack (@MichaelMack) May 27, 2018

It is not known what caused the fire, and firefighters remain at the park to make sure the fire does not start up again.

Europa-Park is Europe's second-most popular amusement park after France's Disneyland.

It attracted around 5.7 million visitors last year.