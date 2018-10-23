Third terminal not needed for Dublin Airport 'at the moment', DAA says

Airport officials have insisted that a new terminal is currently not needed for Dublin Airport.

It comes after a study suggested that an independently-operated third terminal could be feasible to deal with an expected dramatic increase in passenger numbers through the country's largest airport.

The airport currently has two terminals, the second of which opened in 2010.

Transport Minister Shane Ross told RTÉ today that a decision on a third terminal will be made early next year, although said that 2030/31 would be the earliest any new terminal would be built.

The DAA, which operates Dublin Airport, says another terminal will be needed further into the future - but stressed that other infrastructure is needed now, and that its current plans do not require a new terminal.

Paul O'Kane, chief Communications Officer at DAA, said they haven't seen the report on the future of airports yet, and suggested that some findings had instead been 'selectively linked' to the media.

He observed: "Our consistent position over the past couple of years is that Dublin Airport doesn't need a new terminal at the moment.

"We do need new capacity... we're going to spend €900 million over the short to medium term on new boarding gate piers, aircraft parking stands, taxiways and a number of other improvement.

"Separately... we're about to award the contract for the new north runway, and we're going to begin work on that soon."

He noted that while a new terminal would provide the likes of extra security space and check-in / baggage areas, it wouldn't mean new parking gates or boarding gates.

He added: "We're very happy to have a debate about when and where we should need a new terminal, and how that terminal should be operated - but we're not doing that currently.

"We're focusing on the things that our customers want us to deliver."

The DAA says it is currently working to allow the airport handle more than 40 million passengers a year - an increase of around a third compared to current numbers.