UK PM Theresa May's cabinet to support draft Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May says her cabinet has agreed to support a draft Brexit deal.

She made the statement outside Downing Street in London following a mammoth cabinet meeting.

In a brief statement, Mrs May said: The Cabinet has just had a long, detailed and impassioned debate on the draft withdrawal agreement and the outlying political declaration on our future relationship with the European Union.

"These documents were the result of thousands of hours of hard negotiation by UK officials and many, many meetings which I and other ministers held with our EU counterparts.

"I firmly believe that the draft withdrawal agreement was the best that could be negotiated and it was for the cabinet to decide whether to move on in the talks.

"The choices before us were difficult, particularly in relation to the Northern Ireland backstop.

"But the collective decision of cabinet was that the government should agree the draft withdrawal agreement and the outlying political declaration.

"This is a decisive step which enables us to move on and finalise the deal in the days ahead".

"These decisions were not taken likely, but I believe it is a decision that is firmly in the national interest.

"When you strip away the detail, the choice before us is clear: this deal which delivers on the vote of the referendum, which brings back control of our money, laws and borders, ends free movement , protects jobs, security and our union - or leave with no deal or no Brexit at all.

"I know that there will be difficult days ahead - this is a decision which will come under intense scrutiny, and that is entirely as it should be".

Mrs May is to meet DUP leader Arlene Foster, who is propping up her Westminster government, to discuss the deal.

Mrs Foster has previously indicated she would not support a deal which "fundamentally undermine the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom".

The European Commission has published the full draft agreement, which stretches to 585 pages.

On the issue of the backstop agreement, it says there will be "full alignment" "unless and until" a new deal is reached.

This clause is also not time-limited.

It also commits to avoiding a hard Irish border "including any physical infrastructure or related checks and controls".

'Good Friday Agreement protected'

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier said the proposed Brexit deal protects the Good Friday Agreement, and will avoid a hard border with Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar also revealed he intends to put the draft deal to a vote in the Dáil if it is passed by the British cabinet.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil the deal is positive for Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"My reading is that the Good Friday Agreement is not negatively impacted by this - in fact it is protected by the draft agreement".

"If this agreement is made, it'll be an international treaty between the European Union and Ireland - including Ireland on the one hand and the United Kingdom on the other.

"And therefore being an international treaty, would continue to apply even if there was a change of government here or a change of government in the United Kingdom.

"And that is the nature of such agreements".

He also promised the Dáil a final say on the deal before it is approved.

"The text would have to be ratified, as we all know, by Westminster and also by the European Parliament.

"But while it is not legally necessary, it my strong view - and the Cabinet's decision today - that the text should also be put to a vote here in Dáil Éireann.

"And I can give that commitment this afternoon".

Backstop

The Irish Cabinet met to discuss the proposals on Wednesday morning, after senior officials briefed the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, the Minister for European Affairs and the Finance Minister on Tuesday night.

The text of the draft agreement has yet to be published, however it is believed to include a single backstop preventing a return to a hard border in Ireland.

It will have the form of a temporary customs union between the UK and the EU that will remain in place until a new trade deal is agreed avoid the need for border checks.

It will include specific provisions for Northern Ireland that will see it aligned more deeply with EU customs and regulations than the rest of the UK.

It is understood the backstop includes an agreed review mechanism – however, the UK will not be permitted to unilaterally walk away from the deal.