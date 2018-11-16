Theresa May appoints Stephen Barclay as new Brexit secretary

Theresa May has appointed Stephen Barclay as her new Brexit secretary.

It follows the resignation of Dominic Raab from the position yesterday in protest over the draft Brexit deal agreed with the EU.

Mr Barclay has served as a Conservative MP since 2010, and is being promoted from his role as a minister of state at the UK's department of health.

Meanwhile, Downing Street has also announced that Amber Rudd will become work and pensions secretary, taking over from Esther McVey resigned from cabinet yesterday.

Mrs Rudd is returning to Theresa May's cabinet after resigning as home secretary earlier this year amid controversy over her role in an immigration scandal.

The new appointments follow a day of chaos in Westminster yesterday in the wake of the Brexit deal agreed between EU and UK negotiators.

Mr Raab and Mrs McVey were the two most high-profile resignations, although several other Conservatives also resigned from non-cabinet positions.

The UK Prime Minister could still face a no confidence vote if enough Tory MPs call for it - although it was not clear on Friday whether the 48 letter threshold for a vote had yet been reached.

Mrs May received a boost in support this morning after leading Brexiteers Michael Gove and Liam Fox indicated they would remain in cabinet.

BBC reports that pro-Brexit cabinet ministers will meet over the weekend to discuss their concerns over the agreement reached with Brussels.

However, officials - including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar - have ruled out the prospect of the deal being renegotiated.