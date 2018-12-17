"The primary concern is for her welfare" - Gardaí urge mother of 'Baby Belle' to seek medical attention

Gardaí want to assure the mother of a baby whose body was found on a Dublin beach that she is not in trouble.

The baby - who has been named Belle - was discovered in Balbriggan on Saturday morning.

No foul play was involved in the death of the newborn, with a post-mortem finding that the baby was full-term and still-born.

Inspector Brian Downey of Balbriggan Garda Station explained: "The part of the beach where the baby was discovered is Bell's strand.

"Belle was picked by the investigation team... it's from the French, meaning beautiful."

Gardaí say they don't want their to be a second fatality, as they urge Belle's mother to come forward.

Inspector Downey said: "The purpose of this appeal is to request that she goes and seeks medical attention.

"She doesn't have to come to the Garda station - she can go to any hospital. But the primary concern is for her welfare."

They have stressed that there is no criminal investigation being carried out in relation to the case of Baby Belle and her mother.