Terminally ill woman woman Emma Mhic Mhathúna settles case for €7.5m

She is one of the women affected by the cervical cancer controversy

Emma Mhic Mhathúna is pictured outside Leinster House during a day of action on Cervical Check scandal | Image: Sam boal/RollingNews.ie

A terminally ill woman with cervical cancer has settled her legal action for €7.5m.

Mother of five Emma Mhic Mhathúna from Co Kerry is one of the women affected by the cervical cancer controversy.

The 37-year-old sued the Health Service Executive (HSE) and a US lab used by CervicalCheck.

High Court Judge Kevin Cross was told on Friday the case has been settled and the HSE has admitted liability for not disclosing the findings of an audit which had been carried out.

The US laboratory, Quest Diagnostics, has admitted liability for misreading the smears.


