Teenager charged with Ana Kriégel's murder remanded to Oberstown

A 13-year-old boy has appeared before the Children's Court for the second time, charged with the murder of schoolgirl Anastasia Kriégel.

The 14-year-old's body was found in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin two weeks ago.

The 13-year-old boy accused of Ana's murder cannot be named as he is a minor.

Dressed in a hoody and jeans, he appeared to limp into court where he was met by his parents and grandfather.

The boy acknowledged them and sat quietly as his solicitor told Judge Brendan Toale they were looking for a further remand to obtain Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directions in the case.

When asked if there was a chance of the directions being ready, the boy's solicitor said it is a 'complicated case' and every effort is being made to expedite matters.

The judge remanded the boy in further detention to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

He is due back in court on June 25th.

The boy hugged his parents, who cried as they left the courtroom.

Another judge previously warned that reporting restrictions are in place, and the child should not be identified - including on social media.