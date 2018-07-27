Teenager arrested over fatal Waterford stabbing released

A teenager arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Waterford has been released without charge.

A 25-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds Shanakiel in Dunmore East in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He was taken to University Hospital Waterford, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 17-year-old man has been arrested and held at Waterford garda station.

He has since been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Shanakiel area of Dunmore East in the early hours of Thursday morning to come forward and contact the incident room at Waterford garda station on 051-305-300 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.