Teenage cyclist dies following crash in Dublin

A teenager has died following a crash in Dublin this afternoon.

The incident happened on the N11 at the junction with Greenfield Park at around 3.15pm.

A 19-year-old male cyclist was involved in a crash with a truck.

The teenager was taken to St Vincent's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The truck driver was not injured.

Gardaí say the scene was closed off for a forensic examination, but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01-666-9200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.