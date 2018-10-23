Teenage boys to go on trial next April for Ana Kriegel's murder

Two teenage boys, charged with the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel, will stand trial next year.

The 14-year-olds, who cannot be named because they are minors, appeared before the Central Criminal Court earlier.

The body of Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia, or Ana, Kriegel was found in a derelict building in Lucan, Co Dublin on May 14th.

She had been reported missing three days before that.

Two boys have been charged with her murder and appeared before the Central Criminal Court earlier.

The court heard the case is based on a lot of CCTV and forensics, and could take more than four weeks.

Prosecuting barrister Brendan Grehan said it was the prosecution's intention to have a joint trial which should be expedited and heard sooner rather than later.

Judge Michael White said the court would facilitate an early trial and fixed it for Monday April 29th, 2019.

The two accused were with some family members in court for the hearing.