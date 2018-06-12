Technology firm eBECS to create 100 new jobs

Technology company eBECS is to create 100 new jobs in Ireland as part of an expansion.

This is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

The firm, which specialises in delivering Microsoft business applications, first established operations here in 2016 - serving clients across Ireland and the UK.

The new positions jobs are spread across Microsoft Certified Professionals (MCP’s) and both their graduate and return to work programme.

A returnship programme is also reaching out to those with business skills, but who have been unemployed for at least 18 months.

Speaking at the launch, Business Minister Heather Humphreys said: "I am delighted to see the creation of 100 highly skilled new jobs by eBECS.

"Its unique business model, whereby the staff can work from home, means staff can be based anywhere in the country.

"This is a really exciting, innovative, company which is paving the way for more flexible and family friendly forms of working and I wish them well for the future. "

James Finnegan, eBECS Ireland country manager, added: "eBECS has been excited by the capabilities of our existing staff in Ireland and the digital transformation that it has provided to our customers.

"We are now looking to accelerate the hiring of additional talent from Ireland.

"We feel the ability for our staff to work from home, or anywhere within Ireland provides staff with a unique work/life balance".

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said the announcement "represents a fantastic opportunity for individuals to work from home in regional locations and enjoy a better work/life balance."