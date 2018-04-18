Taoiseach satisfied information Naughten handed to INM was not 'confidential'

The Minister for Communications has come under pressure in the Dáil following revelations he gave information to representatives of businessman Denis O'Brien, about a takeover bid by INM.

Mr O'Brien is the largest shareholder in Independent News and Media (INM), which tried to take over the Celtic Media Group (CMG) in 2016.

It has emerged that the Communications Minister informed someone working for INM that he planned to refer the bid to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) for examination - two months before he made that information public.

The State's corporate watchdog has raised concerns that the alleged passing of information to Mr O'Brien is a case of insider information and a breach of stock market rules.

In the Dáil however, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended his communications minister:

"This is, of course, a matter before the courts," he said.

"I think it is fair to say it would be better if this conversation had not happened.

"However, I am satisfied that Minister Naughten did not give any information out that was confidential.

"There does seem to be a misunderstanding about the nature of this process - it is not a secret process."

Mr Naughten is due to make a statement on the matter in the Dáil at 3pm this afternoon.

This morning, the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said Minister Naughten's actions may or may not have been in breach of market abuse regulations.

He said the minister should be called upon to answer questions in the Dáil on the issue, rather than simply making a personal statement.

The Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin said the revelations were "extraordinary."