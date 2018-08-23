TD urges Mary McAleese to “get off the stage” and stop criticising the Church

An independent TD has urged former Irish President Mary McAleese to “get off the stage” and stop criticising the Catholic Church.

Mattie McGrath said Mrs McAleese used the Catholic vote to get elected – and is now spoiling the Pope’s visit for those who are looking forward to it.

Mrs McAleese remains a practicing Catholic – however she has been vocal in her objection to the church's treatment of abuse victims and labelled this week's World Meeting of Families as a 'right-wing rally.'

She has said arguments against women in the priesthood are "untenable” – and labelled Pope Francis a disappointment when it comes to women’s rights.

She has also labelled Catholic teaching on homosexuality “evil.”

On The Pat Kenny Show this morning, independent TD Mattie Mc Grath said she is being unkind to the Pope.

“Obviously the lady has issues – and she needs to deal with those issues – and if she wants to set up her own Church, do it,” he said.

“But just go away and let the people that want to enjoy the Pope, enjoy him.

“She was damn glad of the support of the Irish people – as she calls them now ‘bog-standard Catholics’ – when she wanted to get elected.

“She used them so, she should now, if she wants to form her own church go do so and get off the stage.”