Syrian Government warns Western airstrikes will "inflame tensions in the world"

The Syrian Government has said overnight military strikes by the US, UK and France will "inflame tensions in the world."

The coordinated attacks were launched in response to the suspected chemical weapons attack in eastern Ghouta this day last week.

US President Donald Trump confirmed "precision strikes" had been ordered on targets associated with the Syrian government's chemical weapons programme.

The Syrian government, which denies the chemical attack, said the strikes were "brutal, barbaric aggression" by western powers and vowed to continue to "restore security and stability in all corners of the country."

Syria's foreign ministry said: "The barbaric aggression will not affect in any way the determination and insistence of the Syrian people and their heroic armed forces," state news agency SANA reported, quoting an official source in the ministry.

"This aggression will only lead to inflaming tensions in the world" and threatens international security.

Décollage, cette nuit, des forces armées françaises qui interviennent contre l’arsenal chimique clandestin du régime syrien. Déclaration du Président de la République @EmmanuelMacron : https://t.co/HNSK0FmZIO pic.twitter.com/DEAW7R50aC — Élysée (@Elysee) April 14, 2018

Video shows French armed forces leaving for syria

In a televised address from the White House, President Trump said: "A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad."

President Trump said the military action was a "combined operation" with the armed forces of the UK and France.

He used the speech to once again condemn the “evil and despicable” alleged attack last week.

He said it “left mothers and fathers, infants and children trashing in pain and gasping for air.”

“These are not the actions of a man – they are crimes of a monster instead.”

Addressing Iran and Russia directly he said: “What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?”

“The nations of the world can be judged by the friends they keep.”

"Outrageous violation”

Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags during demonstrations against the military strikes, 14-04-2018. Image: Hassan Ammar/AP/Press Association Images

Russia's defence ministry said none of the strikes had hit areas near to Russia's air and naval bases.

Russia's foreign ministry said the strikes came as Syria had "a chance of a peaceful future" and were an "outrageous violation" of international law.

Moscow's ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov warned that "such actions will not be left without consequences" and "all responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris."

He added that "insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible."

Chemical weapons

The British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed she had ordered British armed forces to conduct "co-ordinated and targeted strikes to degrade the Syrian regime's chemical weapons capability and deter their use."

She said: "This is the first time as Prime Minister that I have had to take the decision to commit our armed forces in combat - and it is not a decision I have taken lightly.

"I have done so because I judge this action to be in Britain's national interest.

"We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalised - within Syria, on the streets of the UK, or anywhere else in our world."

British forces joined Allies in a precision strike on Syrian installations involved in the regime’s use of chemical weapons against its own people. Read more: https://t.co/Pf7HxIG1UX pic.twitter.com/5kx3xshZLA — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 14, 2018

President Emmanuel Macron said France had joined the US and Britain to target "the capacities of the Syrian regime to produce and use chemical weapons."

"We cannot tolerate the normalisation of the use of chemical weapons," he said in a statement.

Large explosions

An RAF Tornado comes into land at Britain Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, after conducting strikes in support of operations over the Middle East 14-04-2018. Image: Cpl L Matthews/AP/Press Association Images

The Pentagon said more than 100 missiles were fired by the US and its allies at Syria in a "one-time shot."

Moments after the strikes were announced at around 2am UK time, several consecutive large explosions were reported around Damascus.

Smoke could be seen emerging from the northern and eastern edges of the capital, state media pictures showed.

It said three civilians were wounded in the Homs attacks.

Research centre

Syrian television said the attacks targeted a scientific research centre in Barzeh, near Damascus, and an army depot near Homs while it was reported air defences had hit 13 incoming rockets south of Damascus.

The US military said the allied strikes destroyed three main chemical weapons facilities.

They included a scientific research facility in the Damascus area, a chemical weapons storage facility west of the city of Homs and a third location that contained both a command post and a chemical weapons equipment storage facility in the same area, the US military added.

The Ministry of Defence said four RAF Tornado GR4s launched Storm Shadow missiles at one of the targets near Homs.

It said the military action was "proportionate" and "specifically aimed at degrading the Assad regime's ability to use chemical weapons and deterring further such appalling acts."

There were no reports of any allied losses and only limited resistance in the form of some Syrian surface-to-air missile activity.

But SANA said the strikes had caused only material damage at the scientific research centre in the Barzeh district of Damascus.

"The missiles that targeted a military position in Homs were thwarted and diverted from their path, and injured three civilians," it added.

Security Council

Russia said has called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the strikes and in a statement from the Kremlin said it "severely condemns" the attack on Syria.

The deputy head of Russia's foreign affairs committee said Vladimir Dzhabarov said: "The situation is being analysed right now.

"Russia will demand a meeting of the UN Security Council, I think, for sure."

Amnesty International warned that the strikes should "minimise harm to civilians" and urged President Trump to take in Syrian refugees.

Warning

France's defence minister said the operation targeted three sites and that Russia was informed before the strikes.

Florence Parly said the French military sent fighter jets from multiple bases in France and used missile-equipped frigates in the Mediterranean in the operation.

Rafale fighter jets could be seen on a video posted overnight by the French presidential palace on Twitter.

She said strikes targeted the "main research centre" for the Syrian chemical weapons programme and "two important production sites."

She added that "with our allies, we ensured that the Russians were warned ahead of time."