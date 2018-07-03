Suspicious death of man in Cork 'not an attempted robbery'

Gardaí believe it is unlikely that burglary was the motive for a suspicious death in Cork.

The body of 66-year-old Joe O'Callaghan was found by his wife at around 8am yesterday morning at his apartment in Douglas.

An altercation was overheard at the property the previous night.

A 21-year-old man handed himself into gardaí yesterday afternoon.

He was arrested and remains in custody this morning.

The man being held is believed to have been known to Mr O'Callaghan.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, reporter Ralph Riegel explained: "Gardaí want to reassure people living in the area that this was not an attempted robbery or anything like that - they seem to be dealing with something very different.

"Shortly after the body was discovered, a 21-year-old man presented himself at Togher Garda Station, voluntarily offering himself for questioning about the incident."

He added: "I think we're going to see very early and significant developments in this case."

A forensic examination has been carried out at the scene in Douglas, with a post-mortem on the body set to be completed today.