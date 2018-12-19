Suspected involvement of dissident republicans in Roscommon eviction "very sinister development"

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said the suspected involvement of dissident republicans in the eviction of a Roscommon family from their home last week is a "very sinister development".

It comes after the McGann family were evicted from their home, with footage of the repossession going viral on social media.

In an incident at the repossessed property over the weekend, eight security men were injured, at least six vehicles were burnt out and a dog was killed.

The family has criticised comments by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, in which he accused Sinn Féin of not condemning the violence.

The McGanns claimed Mr Varadkar deliberately tried to deflect attention from their situation.

He told Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty that it does not take long for his balaclava to slip when it comes to condemning violence.

The McGanns said they have been "overwhelmed" by the support they've received in recent days.

"The forced eviction from our home has left our family shocked by unforeseen events that were thrust upon us.

"We wish to make clear we condemn all forms of violence and want to see the rule of law upheld but we have also been deeply upset by the use of inflammatory language that has characterised much of the media reportage."

The McGanns suggested their plight "has been exploited by some wishing to further their own narrow agendas", and said they were "disappointed" by the Taoiseach's comments.

On Pat Kenny, Mr Flanagan said: "It seems to me there are two issues: there was a lawful execution of a court order - remember a court order was granted and court orders are never granted likely.

"This was a long, legal process that ultimately resulted in a court giving an order for possession.

"There then was the execution of that order of possession.

"And then more recently there appears to be involvement on the part of criminal subversives - a carefully organised plan and attack on security men.

"That is totally unacceptable in any democratic society.

"And I regret that Sinn Féin don't seem fit to condemn what was an action out of order, where people attempted to take the law in their own hands.

"That matter is being investigated by the Gardaí - and I have no doubt that Commissioner Drew Harris will deal with this in order to ensure that those people, whether they're criminal subversives or otherwise, are not allowed in our democracy to take the law into their own hands,

"There's only one Garda Síochána".

"There have been reports of criminal subversives - if that is the case, it's a very sinister development in our society and it must be dealt with by the Gardaí at the very earliest opportunity".