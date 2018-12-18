WATCH: Heated row breaks out in Dáil over Roscommon eviction

A massive row has broken out in the Dáil over the assault at a house repossession near Strokestown in Roscommon.

The eviction itself happened at the farm last Tuesday, with footage of the repossession going viral on social media.

In an incident at the repossessed property over the weekend, eight security men were injured, at least six vehicles were burnt out and a dog was killed.

In the Dáil today, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty hit out at the Government after a video showed security guards forcibly removing a family from the property last week.

Deputy Doherty said there was "widespread public concern" over the manner in which the three people were evicted.

He argued: "That any family would be subjected to the type of treatment that was visited on this family last Tuesday is appalling.

"The lack of accountability is shocking... There's a need for urgent regulation in this area."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the eviction was on the foot of a High Court order, and accepted that it may now be a "wise idea" to look into regulation of private security involved in evictions.

He observed: "Nobody likes to see anybody evicted under any circumstances... nobody wants to see it particularly in the run-up to Christmas.

"However, the High Court does not order eviction orders lightly in Ireland."

Deputy Doherty then accused the Government of 'abandoning communities', claiming banks have been allowed "to ride roughshod over ordinary people".

A heated row then broke out between the two deputies.

The Taoiseach said it was "very concerning" that the Sinn Féin TD did not comment on the weekend raid which happened in the wake of the initial eviction.

He later claimed: "When it comes to Sinn Féin, and the rule of law, and public order, and condemning violence... it doesn't take very long for your balaclava to slip."

That prompted strong objections from Deputy Doherty.

Calling the chamber to order, the Leas-Cheann Comhairle insisted both men should consult the Dáil transcripts if they want to revisit the matter.

You can watch the exchange below: