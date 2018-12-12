Survey on bullying and harassment to be conducted at Leinster House

A survey into working conditions - including harassment, bullying and sexual harassment - at Leinster House will be conducted next year.

It follows a request from the Oireachtas Women’s Caucus.

The Oireachtas Commission has now agreed to the survey, which will take place in the first quarter of 2019.

Green Party TD Catherine Martin, chair of the Women's Caucus, said they were delighted the calls for an 'independent and confidential' survey were listened to.

She said: "No workplace is free from stress or occasional conflict, but this survey will reveal if there is a culture of bullying, harassment or sexual harassment in Leinster House.

"The goal of this survey is to ensure that each and every person working in Leinster House works in an environment of dignity and respect."

Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy added: "This is a topic that affects the whole of society.

"We need to ensure that Leinster House, like any other workplace, is a place where everyone is treated with dignity and respect regardless of gender, race, sexuality or background."

A similar survey was conducted in Westminster, with the results published earlier this year.

According to The Guardian, the report showed that one-in-five people working at the Houses of Parliament had experienced or witnessed sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour in the past year.

Almost two-in-five (39%) respondents, meanwhile, said they'd experienced non-sexual bullying and harassment.