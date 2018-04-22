Support to repeal the Eighth Amendment has dropped in the past month

A new opinion poll shows support for repealing the Eighth Amendment has fallen slightly in the past month.

The latest poll appears in the Sunday Times.

The third Sunday Times Behaviour & Attitudes poll reflects a drop of two points to 47% for those who support repeal.

The No vote is up two points to 29% - while combined undecided voters are on 24%.

The poll was conducted from April 5th to 17th in face-to-face interviews with 928 voters.

Sunday Times political editor Stephen O'Brien says when you strip out the undecided voters, that gives a lead for the Yes of 62% to 38%.

"After three months of our poll on this, the Yes vote has only dropped by two points.

"Certainly when we first ran the poll you could argue that people hadn't begun to engage with the referendum debate/the abortion debate - you can't really say that now".

"There has been little enough chipping away at the Yes lead - that's a worrying sign for the No campaign at this stage in the referendum campaign.

"But there are five weeks to go".

If the Eighth Amendment is repealed, the poll also found that 43% support the proposal to allow unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks of gestation, 36% are opposed to it and 21% don't know.