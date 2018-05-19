Student charged with murder after 10 people killed in Texas school shooting

Officials in Texas say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder following a high school shooting.

Ten people were killed and ten others were injured in the shooting at Santa Fe High School yesterday.

At least one teacher and several students are reported to have been killed, according to reports in the US.

One police officer was also shot during the incident and is recovering in hospital.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Washington confirmed Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh was among those killed.

In a statement, the embassy said: "Ms Sheikh was in Texas as part of the Youth Exchange & Study (YES) Programme.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends. Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry spoke to the father of Sabika Sheikh expressing heartfelt condolences over the tragic death of his daughter."

US President Donald Trump said "we grieve for the terrible loss of life" following the "horrible attack" in Texas.

We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this horrible attack in Texas. To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School – we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever... pic.twitter.com/LtJ0D29Hsv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Suspect

Dimitrios Pagourtzis - who was a student at the school - has been charged with capital murder, local police said.

He has also been charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer.

Both weapons used in the shooting were owned legally by the suspect's father, officials claimed.

Police said explosive devices had been found in the high school and surrounding areas following the shooting, but the devices were later made safe.

Speaking to reporters, Texas governor Greg Abbott said it was "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools".

He said: "It's impossible to describe the magnitude of the evil of someone who would attack innocent children in a school".

The attack came less than three months after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida - a shooting which left 17 dead and prompted a major push for new gun control laws in the US.

Activists and survivors of the Parkland attack were among those who pledged to support the students in Santa Fe: