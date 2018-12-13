Strasbourg Christmas market gunman shot dead by French police

The man suspected of opening fire at a Christmas market and killing three people in France has been shot dead, according to reports.

Cherif Chekatt killed three and injured another 13 people at a Christmas market in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

Three people were killed in the attack, including a Thai tourist.

The news from police in the French city comes just minutes after reports of at least three shots were heard in the La Meinau district of the city.

A Reuters witness said that a police helicopter had also been seen hovering overhead.

Earlier in the day, dozens of members of France's elite RAID force cordoned off part of the Neudorf area as part of the search.

A police official told the AP news agency that security forces were acting on "supposition only" that the suspect, Cherif Chekatt, could be hiding in a nearby building.

In this image made from video, emergency services arrive on the scene of a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France | Image: AP/Press Association Images

However, the search came to an end without locating him.

More than 700 officers have been hunting Chekatt, after the 29-year-old escapeed following a gunfight with police in the hours after Tuesday's attack.

The gunman had reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" before opening fire.

Police are treating it as a terrorist incident.

Asked if police had been told to capture the killer dead or alive, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux earlier told France's CNews: "It doesn't matter. The best thing would be to find him as quickly as possible."

Hundreds of extra police and soldiers are being deployed to guard other public places, especially Christmas markets, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has said.

Five people have been arrested as part of the manhunt, including Chekatt's parents and two of his brothers.

Chekatt had 27 convictions in France, Germany and Switzerland, and authorities believe he became radicalised while in jail.

He was also one of 25,000 people on the "S file" security risk - reserved for people suspected of extremism - and had been monitored since 2015.