Stay ahead of the game with Social Media Live

As the world of social media continues to evolve and expand one rule remains for anyone with skin in the game – you stay ahead of the curve or you get left behind.

A new one-day festival is offering publishers, brands and influencers an opportunity to experience the future of digital media today.

Social Media Live is bringing some of the biggest names in online publishing to Dublin’s RDS on October 25th.

International powerhouses like CNN, The New York Times, Storyful and Mediacom will be offering attendees the chance to touch, feel and try the latest developments in online media.

With panels, hands-on demonstrations, case studies and one-on-one sessions; the event is not about yesterday’s news or today’s headlines – it’s about what’s happening now and what’s coming next.

Featuring some of the top talents at disruptive agencies like Jungle Creations, Thinkhouse, Digital Voices and Sprinklr; the festival is all about new interfaces, new algorithms and new technologies.

As Dublin continues to build upon its reputation as a global hub for digital media, Social Media Live offers delegates the chance to connect with peers from around the world - and build relationships with the most influential brands in the game.

The festival will see global influencer Alfie Deyes offering up the inside track on how he built an audience of 11 million followers – and expanded it into an empire of best-selling books and business ventures.

Meanwhile, actor and writer David Schneider will talk about the transition from shows like I’m Alan Partridge and The Day Today to making award-winning content across all social platforms for brands like Channel 4, National Geographic and B&Q.

The event is taking place throughout the day in Dublin’s RDS on Thursday October 25th.

You can find everything you need to know at socialmedialive.ie with the last tickets priced at €350 available here.

Follow Social Media Live on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for all the latest updates.