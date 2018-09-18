Status orange wind warning issued for 13 counties ahead of Storm Ali

Updated 10:35am

Wind warnings have been issued for the entire country ahead of the arrival of Storm Ali.

A status orange warning has been issued for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

The warning is valid from 5am tomorrow (Wednesday) until 1pm.

Winds of between 65 and 80 km/h are expected, with gusts between 110 and 120 km/h for a time in some areas.

The strongest winds will initially be along the Atlantic Coasts, before extending further east later tomorrow warning.

The Met Office in the UK has also issued a status orange warning for most of Northern Ireland ahead of the storm.

Very strong winds and heavy rain will reach Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland during Wednesday. @MetEireann and @metoffice have just jointly named this system "Storm Ali". Warnings will be updated later this morning. #StormAli pic.twitter.com/UIBCl5vmcw — Met Office (@metoffice) September 18, 2018

Status orange is the second highest warning level, with people in affected areas being urged to be prepared for the expected windy conditions.

Meanwhile, a lower level status yellow warning applies to the entire the country from 5am tomorrow.

Met Éireann says winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/hr, with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr - strongest in southern, western and northern coastal areas.

That warning is valid until 5pm tomorrow.

Storm Ali is the first storm of the 2018/19 season.