Some 900,000 homes to receive information on better recycling

The Irish Waste Management Association (IWMA) is joining forces with Repak and recyclinglistireland.ie to help households recycle better.

Nearly 900,000 homes will be getting a free, specially designed bin hanger which displays information on the type of waste to be put into each household bin.

The bin hanger is being distributed by IWMA members, who collect 75% of all household waste in the country.

It is also being emailed by IWMA household waste collection companies to their customers.

It is hoped the initiative will help homeowners become more familiar with what can and cannot be recycled - and that it will also help with reducing contamination across the various bins.

It is estimated that 87,000 tonnes of non-recyclable material end up in the recyclable bin every year.

Pictured (left to right) with the bin hanger are: Seamus Clancy, CEO of Repak, Anthony Muleady, chairman of the IWMA, Environment Minister Denis Naughton and Des Crinion, managing director of Irish Packaging Recycling and IWMA board member | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Anthony Muleady, chairman of the IWMA, said: "There is a huge awareness among consumers of the need to recycle better and we see their commitment every day.

"We're getting lots of questions on the doorstep every day and homeowners will be able to keep the bin hanger and consult it as they use their bins.

"We hope it will help householders to segregate their waste better and in doing so help increase the quality of materials being recycled for the benefit of the environment".

Speaking on behalf of Ireland's three regional waste management offices Declan Breen, waste prevention officer with the EMWMO added: "We welcome the waste management companies support in encouraging good recycling habits.

"We believe that interaction like this between the local bin man and the customer is one of the best ways to start the conversation and lead individuals towards a better understanding of what can now go into our recycling bins."