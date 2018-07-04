Sister dogs adopted separately in Cork, but still see each other every day

They say blood is thicker than water, and that may very well be the case with two sister dogs adopted in Cork.

Skye and Charlie were inseparable while waiting to be adopted in the ISPCA Equine Rescue Centre in Mallow.

Charlie's day came when she met Tessa, her new owner who had come to the centre to meet her.

But she could not offer her home to both pups.

Skye and Charlie | Image: ISPCA

One of Tessa’s work colleagues, Caitriona, had been looking for a dog of her own and adopted Skye.

Skye and Charlie went to their separate homes, but did not lose touch with one another.

The two puppies see each other every day when they go to work with Tessa and Caitriona.

The pair told the ISPCA: "“With plenty of food, water and a chew toy on hand, they're happy to lie under our desks together each day, and it’s great to see what a positive effect they have on each other".

"Charlie and Skye have the occasional sleepover at each other's homes where they really get a chance to go wild together".

Skye and Charlie | Image: ISPCA

When the sisters are apart, Charlie loves to lounge with Tessa in dog-friendly cafes and pubs - and Skye loves to run around the open grass.

"She goes every weekend for a break away from the city life, and boy, she can run," Caitriona said.