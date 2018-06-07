Single parents and foreign nationals 'disproportionately' affected by homelessness in Dublin

The majority of homeless families in Dublin last year were forced out of their rented accommodation, or were left without a home after a relationship broke down.

Research from the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), carried out during 2017, has revealed the main reasons for homelessness.

48% of homeless families last year reported 'loss of or inability to secure' private rental accommodation as a reason for homelessness.

A majority of those cases saw notices of termination issued to the families, while a small number were left homeless for other reasons - such as having to leave poor quality accommodation, or being unable to afford private rents in the Dublin region.

49% of the families, meanwhile, sought emergency accommodation due to family circumstances - with overcrowding or relationship breakdown cited as the main reasons for those cases.

Image: DRHE

The research also highlights the demographics of those looking for emergency accommodation.

The report states: "Lone parent families were disproportionately represented among families experiencing homelessness.

"The 2016 Census revealed that 24% of families were lone parent families compared with 66% and 65% in the cohort of families newly experiencing homelessness in 2016 and 2017 respectively."

The report also showed that there is "disproportionate representation of non-Irish national families" accessing emergency accommodation when compared with the general population.

33% of those accessing emergency accommodation were non-Irish nationals, compared with only 12% of the general population being from other EU or non-EU countries.

Image: DRHE

The average family size of those accessing homeless services, meanwhile, was 2.03 children per family - compared to the general national average of 1.38 children.

DRHE Director Eileen Gleeson highlighted that single parents, large families and foreign nationals are disproportionately affected.

Ms Gleeson observed: "It shows that these are particularly vulnerable groups that we need to be maybe intervening with at an earlier stage."