Shane Ross says 'sleigh' billboard on top of car "was nothing to do with me"

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has said a Christmas sleigh, mounted on top of a car and branded with his name and face, had nothing to do with him.

The vehicle, which belongs to Independent Councillor Kevin Daly, was seen driving around the south side of Dublin.

A message printed on it read: 'Happy Christmas Counsellor Kevin Daily, working with Shane Ross TD, Like Santa We Deliver'.

The two men were also wearing Santa hats in the image.

It was removed over concerns that it looked unsteady.

The Labour Party's spokesperson on transport, Kevin Humphreys, said the structure was a clear road hazard.

"It seems to be a case of 'do as I say, not as I do' when it comes to the minister for transport's road safety drive.

"Perhaps the minister should consider the introduction of penalty points for stupid stunts?".

Transport Minister Shane Ross speaking to the media outside Government Buildings | Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) had asked for the sleigh to be removed.

Minister Ross said he did not understand why he was criticised.

"I'd never driven the car, I've never owned the car, I don't quite understand why I've got the criticism.

"What actually happened was there was a photograph of me on the car - that's absolutely correct.

"But it was nothing to do with me what was done there".

Additional reporting: Kacey O'Riordan