Shane Ross confirms option for third terminal "on the table" at Dublin Airport

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has said a third terminal is "on the table" for Dublin Airport.



A capacity review of the county's airports has been published by the Department of Transport.

Commenting on the report, Minister Ross said he was "acutely aware" of the dependence of the national economy on Ireland's airports, particularly Dublin.

"I want to ensure that there is an open approach to the policy options for expansion of Dublin Airport and specifically an examination of the merit of introducing competition in the provision of terminal services.

"The report confirms that this is a possible option.

"I will now seek to establish the views of key stakeholders before considering the matter further and deciding a way forward."

Transport Minister Shane Rossat the launch of the drink-driving disqualification and October bank holiday weekend campaigns | Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

"Irish airports, and Dublin Airport in particular, have experienced a strong return to growth in recent years and this growth is expected to continue.

"In order to ensure that the airports are prepared for the longer term, this review looks to the future needs of the three state airports to 2050."

The review has looked at existing/planned airport capacity and identified priorities.

It also recommends timeframes for new or adjusted infrastructure to pre-empt any capacity constraints at Cork and Shannon.

The minister is inviting the views of all interested parties on the findings of the review through a public consultation process which will take place between now and the end of the year.

Minister Ross has undertaken to consider all submissions, before reverting to Government in early 2019 with recommendations on the future development of Dublin Airport.

The review concludes that how passengers get to and from Dublin Airport in the future will be critical to any decision on terminal development.

It comes just days after officials insisted that a new terminal is currently not needed for Dublin Airport.

The full report is available here