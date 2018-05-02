Shane Ross accuses Danny-Healy Rae of 'behaving like a road traffic terrorist'

The Transport Minister has accused Danny Healy-Rae "and his gang" of acting like "road traffic terrorists".

The Independent Kerry TD has been a vocal opponent to proposed new drink driving laws, alongside a number of other TDs including Tipperary's Mattie McGrath.

If passed, the drink driving bill would see an automatic driving ban for first-time offenders detected at the lowest limit.

Currently drivers caught with alcohol concentrations of between 50mg and 80mg are facing a fine and penalty points, but no ban – provided it is their first offence.

Last week, Deputy Healy-Rae pleaded with Transport Minister Shane Ross to 'leave the people of rural Ireland alone'.

He suggested: "I certainly don't condone drunk driving, but a pint and a half never made anybody drunk."

Shane Ross, however, is calling on Deputy Healy-Rae and other opponents of the bill in the Dáil to support the proposed legislation.

He said: "I'll take this opportunity to Danny Healy-Rae and his gang to stop the filibuster.

"They're behaving like road traffic terrorists. There's a kind of guerrilla warfare going on, which is costing lives."

The Transport Minister added: "I'd appeal to those very, very few people left opposing this in the Dáil to stop the filibuster, to stop the guerrilla warfare, and to let this legislation through... which is the will of the Dáil."