Several hurt after car hits crowd in Manchester

Six people have been injured - including five seriously - after a car hit pedestrians in Manchester, England.

Police have said there was no evidence to suggest the collision in Trafford Park was terror-related after they were alerted just before 10.00pm on Thursday evening.

Officers said the car failed to stop after the incident and they have now found a blue BMW 330d believed to be involved.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.

Police said five pedestrians had sustained "serious trauma injuries".

A sixth person went to hospital of their own accord with wounds not thought to be serious.

The road where the incident took place is known to be used by people to race cars. Authorities banned car cruising events from the area last year.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers are currently responding to a collision in Trafford.

"At 9.50pm this evening, Thursday 31 May, police were called to Europa Way, Trafford Park to reports that a car had collided with a number of pedestrians.

"Emergency services are at the scene and there are currently five reported injuries."

A witness, who did not want to be named, told the Manchester Evening News that people were "flung everywhere".

"It happened at about 9.50pm, give or take a couple of minutes. A car hit five or six people," they said. "People were flung everywhere. I saw a man in a bush afterwards and a lady with head injuries."

Another witness, Ryan Currie (23) said he saw three people and a small dog being "launched into the air".

"The car then drove through them and carried on without stopping," he said. "At this point I heard the dog yelping and running round, loads of people ran over to attend to the injured.

"A huge crowd gathered round, ringing ambulances and police."