Serial sex offender Patrick Nevin to be sentenced in May for attacks on two women

A serial sex offender will be sentenced in May for raping a woman he met on Tinder and sexually assaulting another within days of each other in July 2014.

The two attacks happened in his car in secluded parts of Co Meath after he’d matched with them on the online dating app.

Patrick Nevin, a software engineer from Dun Laoghaire, was jailed for five and a half years last month for attacking another woman around the same time.

He was due to be sentenced today for the two other attacks but the court has ordered for a probation report to be carried out first.

A new sentence date has been set for May 13th.