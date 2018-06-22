Separate appeals for help in tracing teenagers missing from Galway and Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin and Galway have issued separate appeals for help in tracing two missing teenagers.

16-year-old Diane Limsipson was last seen leaving her home in Loughrea, Co Galway at around noon on Wednesday (June 20th).

She is described as being 4'8", of thin build, with blown eyes and long black hair.

Diane was wearing blue jeans when last seen.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact gardaí Loughrea on 091-842-870 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

Separately, 16-year-old Nathan Kelly was last seen in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin on Tuesday.

Nathan Kelly. Image: Garda Press Office

Nathan is said to be 5'5" in height, with blue eyes and fair hair.

He was wearing a black Nike tracksuit, black runners and a black puffer jacket when last seen.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who can help in tracing Nathan to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01-666-4200 or the confidential line.