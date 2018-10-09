Second Salisbury suspect 'identified as doctor with Russian intelligence service'

The reported identity of the second suspect in the Salisbury nerve agent attack has been revealed.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in Salisbury in March, with experts saying the nerve agent novichok - which was developed by the Soviety Union - was used.

Last month, British officials announced that they believed two Russian military intelligence officers were responsible for the attack.

The investigative website Bellingcat now claims one of the suspects is Dr Alexander Mishkin - a military doctor in Russia's GRU intelligence agency.

According to the website, he was discovered because his alias - Alexander Petrov - used some real details, including his date of birth.

Investigators also say they have spoken to "multiple sources familiar with Mishkin, both in St Petersburg and in his native Loyga".

Bellingcat has previously reported that the other suspect - who British officials say travelled under the name Ruslan Boshirov - is a highly decorated colonel in the GRU named Anatoliy Vladimirovich Chepiga.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement in the Salisbury attack.

Both suspects have previously appeared on Russian state television under their suspected aliases, insisting they were only in Salisbury in March as tourists to visit Stonehenge and the local cathedral.

As well as the Skripals, police officer Nick Bailey also came into contact with the nerve agent.

Weeks later, UK citizens Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess are also believed to have come into contact with the same batch of novichok in Amesbury, near Salisbury.

Ms Sturgess fell critically ill and died.