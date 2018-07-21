Second Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial Run to be held in September

A second Memorial Run is to take place in memory of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick in Waterford.

Organisers have confirmed the 5K event will take place on the Waterford Airport runway on Saturday, September 15th.

She operated out of Waterford Airport for a decade.

Captain Fitzpatrick was one of four crew members on the Rescue 116 Coast Guard helicopter who lost their lives in a crash off the Mayo coast in March 2017.

The bodies of Captain Fitzpatrick and Captain Mark Duffy have been recovered but two others - winch operator Paul Ormsby and winch man Ciarán Duffy - remain lost at sea.

The first Memorial Run was held last July.

Organisers say: "If last year is anything to go by, this will be a wonderful event to be part of.

"There was an amazing buzz around the finish line and a great sense of community coming together."

The coffin arrives for the funeral of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, at St Patrick's Church, Glencullen in March 2017 | Image: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

One of the organising team, Ray Leahy, says: "The success of last year's event is due to the commitment, dedication and kindness of our volunteers, sponsors and supporters who turned up to help us with the run.

"We saw such amazing support in action, it was really a wonderful thing to be part of and a beautiful tribute to a marvellous, brave lady."

With the theme 'Remember and Make a Difference', the run remembers Dara Fitzpatrick and the work she did with Rescue 117.

It also makes a difference by raising funds for two charities - the RNLI and Dogs For The Disabled.

Participants can register and find more information here.

However the number of participants will be limited, and those interested are advised to register early.