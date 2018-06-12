Scramblers seized in Dublin as Gardaí crack down on misuse of off-road bikes

A number of scrambler motorcycles have been seized in Dublin this morning.

The bikes were taken from the Ballymun area at around 8am as part of a Garda operation targeting the misuse of off-road bikes and anti-social behaviour.

It comes after a man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a scrambler in Dublin over the weekend.

The man was sunbathing with a woman at Darndale Park in Coolock when the motorcycle drove over the top of a hill and hit them.

It happened at around 2:00pm on Saturday.

The 39-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital this morning.

A 16-year-old boy is helping Gardaí with their inquiries.

Gardaí from Ballymun seize scramblers in the Ballymun area this morning. Please remember if you are driving a scrambler in a public place you must have a current driving licence & insurance. pic.twitter.com/orVbRaC435 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 12, 2018

Last night, Dublin City Council passed a motion calling for an emergency meeting to be held to tackle the issue of scrambler bikes.

The motion is asking for agencies including the Gardaí and the Ministers for Justice and Transport to team up to try and prevent another serious incident.

People are being warned they must have a driving license and insurance if they use the bikes in public areas.