Scouting Ireland board to resign over handling of rape claim

The board of Scouting Ireland is to resign after criticism of the board’s handling of a rape allegation in 2016.

The move paves the way for government funding to be restored to the organisation for a three month trial period.

It comes after an internal report found that the organisation’s handling of an alleged sexual assault was deeply flawed.

Their funding was suspended in April, but Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has reinstated it as of today.

She said it is after the board of Scouting Ireland accepted an Independent review and committed to a number of reforms.

Minister Zappone also welcomed the board’s decision to stand down in October.

“I appreciate their willingness to do that,” she said.

“I think that was an integral aspect of the recommendations; I think that shows a demonstration and a commitment to the overall organisation.”

There are recommendations under the review that cover areas like safeguarding, management and government of the organisation.

The progress Scouting Ireland is making will be reviewed in three months and a decision on whether to keep funding the organisation will be made then.