Saudi royals offer condolences to family of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi Arabia is continuing to insist that its Crown Prince did not sanction the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The country’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman have both called Mr Khashoggi’s son to offer him their condolences on his death.

The country’s state-run Saudi Press Agency claimed that Salah Khashoggi "expressed his sincere thanks" for the gesture.

Over the weekend, the country finally acknowledged that the 59-year-old journalist died in its consulate in Istanbul.

However its claim that he was killed in a "fist fight" has been met with international scepticism.

Mr Khashoggi has not been seen since he entered the consulate on October 2nd.

Turkish police have since searched both the consulate and the consul general’s residence in an attempt to find out what happened.

A forest near the Turkish city is also being searched as authorities try to locate his remains.

Turkish officials have told the media that the journalist was brutally tortured and killed in a premeditated murder by a 15-man "hit squad" that flew in by private jet.

They claim to have audio evidence of the murder.

The Saudi foreign minister Adel al Jubeir has insisted that the country did not know how the journalist was killed or where his body was.

He described Mr Khashoggi's death as an "aberration, a mistake" that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was not aware of.

He told Fox News: "This was an operation that was a rogue operation. This was an operation where individuals ended up exceeding the authorities and responsibilities they had.

"They made the mistake when they killed Jamal Khashoggi in the consulate and they tried to cover up for it," he said.

He said Saudi authorities would “leave no stone unturned” in its investigation into the death.

Meanwhile, the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has pledged to reveal details of Mr Khashoggi’s death “in all its naked truth.”

He said he will outline the case in a speech to his party tomorrow.

"We are looking for justice here and this will be revealed in all its naked truth, not through some ordinary steps but in all its naked truth," Mr Erdogan told a rally in Istanbul.

His comments were backed up by the US President Donald Trump, who also said he expected what happened to come out by then, adding he would speak to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "very soon."

President Trump appeared to roll back on his support for the Saudi version of events over the weekend, saying "obviously there's been deception, and there's been lies.”

The UK, France and Germany have issued a joint statement condemning the killing "in the strongest possible terms", saying there "remains an urgent need for clarification of exactly what happened".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi officials said on Friday that they had arrested 18 people and fired their deputy intelligence chief and royal court adviser.

However, critics have claimed it is an effort to shield Crown Prince bin Salman, who they insist would almost certainly have had knowledge of the plan.

Additional reporting from IRN ...