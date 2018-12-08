Saturday's weather: Very windy today, with occasional showers

Today

Very windy today, with occasional showers, some heavy and prolonged, with a risk of thunder, especially in Connacht and Ulster during the morning and early afternoon.

Bright or sunny spells also, especially in the east and south.

Maximum temperatures 9 to 12 Celsius, in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

Tonight

Windy tonight, with further showers, but clear spells also.

Minimum temperatures 4 to 8 Celsius, in fresh to strong westerly winds, easing in the north and in other parts later, veering northwesterly.