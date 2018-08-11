Sarah Jessica Parker praises 'Kerrygold' and 'Lyons Tea'

US actress Sarah Jessica Parker has spent the last week in Ireland, and is singling out her favourite things.

In a series of Instagram posts, the 'Sex and the City' star alluded to how she spends her time here.

In a video post last week, she simply said 'That's all', along with an image of her breakfast - with Newstalk being heard in the background.

That's all. X,SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Aug 5, 2018 at 2:43am PDT

She then went on to talk about 'Ireland's treasure', referring to Arran Street East pottery studio, and even singled out Lyons Tea.

"My next cup of Lyons will be even more 'gorgeous'", she wrote.

And in an apparent ode to suggest she is leaving, Parker wrote a poem on her social media profile.

Alongside a picture of coastline, she writes: "Farewell sultry and fickle skies. Farewell plumes of smoke from chimneys. Farewell ranges emitting the earthy and welcoming smell of turf.

Farewell chips and tweed and open smiles. Farewell 'marked bags', lamb cutlets and kerrygold.

"Farewell to the most perfect spuds in all the world. Flowery or waxy. I will miss you most of all."

Parker and her husband, actor Matthew Broderick, have a home in Kilcar, Co Donegal.

She has over 4.5 million followers on her Instagram account.