Pilots in Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Sweden are stopping work tomorrow

Ryanair cancels 15% of all its flights tomorrow ahead of strikes in five countries

A court in the Netherlands has confirmed that Dutch Ryanair pilots are allowed to strike tomorrow.

Around 15% of the airline's flights have been cancelled tomorrow as a result of work stoppages in five countries.

The airline had tried to prevent Netherlands-based pilots from joining their colleagues in Ireland, Sweden, Germany and Belgium.

However, members of the Dutch Airline Pilots Association (VNV union) will take part in a 24-hour work stoppage.

Ryanair has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights tomorrow, including 250 to/from Germany.

20 flights to/from Ireland will also be impacted.

Tomorrow's action will mark the fifth day of strike action by around 100 Dublin-based pilots.

Bernard Harbor from the trade union Fórsa has denied the action across Europe tomorrow is a a coordinated action.

He explained: "I don't think there's any question of coordination because there's been no pilots on strike elsewhere in Europe up until now.

"We represent pilots that are directly employed by the company and based here in Ireland - that's the limit of our activity in this."

Ryanair has criticised the strikes by the pilots' unions as 'unnecessary', and said all customers affected by the cancellations will be re-accommodated or refunded.

In a statement this evening, the airline confirmed 15% of its flights have been cancelled for tomorrow.

The company said: "Ryanair took every step to minimise the disruption and we notified our customers as early as possible advising them of their free move, refund or reroute options".


