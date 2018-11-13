WATCH: Ruth Coppinger holds up thong in Dáil chamber to highlight recent court case

TD Ruth Coppinger has held up a thong in the Dáil chamber while challenging judges on what she calls "rape myths".

It follows a rape case in Cork, where the defending barrister held up the woman's underwear in court saying the jury should consider it in its deliberations.

She said the fact she was wearing a lace thong suggested she was open to being with someone.

The accused man was unanimously found not guilty.

While protests are planned on Wednesday over the controversial comments during the trial.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger says "rape myths" need to be seriously examined by the judiciary.

"We've seen recently clothes, fake tan, even contraception being used to discredit women.

"But the last Rape Crisis Network study estimated, at best, 10% ever get reported.

"And only one in 40 rapes have an appropriate punishment.

"How heroic do you have to be, Taosieach - how much levels of fortitude, to pursue a rape trial in this country?".

WATCH: TD @RuthCoppingerTD held up a thong in the Dáil earlier protesting the use of the same tactics in a courtroom during a rape case in Cork pic.twitter.com/bfGAegWpkO — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) November 13, 2018

Tweeting afterward, Ms Coppinger said: "In courts victims can have their underwear passed around as evidence and it's within the rules, hence need to display in Dáil."